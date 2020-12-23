Georgina Rodriguez with the children of Cristiano Ronaldo in the mountains

Georgina Rodriguez takes children to the mountains every winter in winter and shares pictures with subscribers on the social network, in which she demonstrates how they are having fun.

At the same time, the wife of Cristiano Ronaldo never indicates the location in her posts. But fans of the famous football player know that he is currently training in Turin, so they assume that his family is resting somewhere nearby, most likely at one of the Italian Alps’ ski resorts.

Here, ten-year-old Cristiano Jr., three-year-old twins Ava and Mateo and three-year-old common daughter of the spouses Alana Martina have a lot of entertainment: sledges, ice skates, snowball games and just walking around the city.

For herself, Georgina arranges photo shoots, posing in tight sweatpants, a stylish down jacket, white warm boots and a scarf of all the rainbow colours.

Recall that the romance between Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez became known in the winter of 2016, when the couple was noticed during a football match between Real Madrid and Deportivo, and then – in one of the fashionable salons of Madrid, and then in Disneyland Paris.

A year and a half later, Georgina’s pregnancy’s rumours appeared, which the Juventus striker himself confirmed. Alana Martin was born on November 12, 2017, and Ronaldo became a father for the fourth time.

Now Georgina and Cristiano are raising three older children of a football player: Cristiano Ronaldo Jr. was born to him by an unknown girl from the United States. Twins were born by a surrogate mother, whose name was also not disclosed.