Georgina Rodriguez supports Cristiano Ronaldo at the Globe Soccer Awards

The Globe Soccer Awards took place yesterday in Dubai, the capital of the United Arab Emirates. Cristiano Ronaldo, 35, was her guest of honour. The athlete came to the gala evening in the company of 25-year-old lover Georgina Rodriguez and his eldest son, 10-year-old Cristiano Jr., whose mother Ronaldo does not disclose.

Thank you for your love and support – thanked Ronaldo loved ones.

Georgina appeared in public in a shiny red dress with a large slit on the leg and a deep neckline. She complimented the image with red sandals and a small white handbag.

Nevertheless, it will be fair to say that her lover became the evening’s main star: Ronaldo was named the best footballer of the XXI century. In addition to him, Lionel Messi, Mohammed Salah and Ronaldinho were also presented in the nomination.

Georgina Rodriguez decided to congratulate her boyfriend on the honorary award right on the spot and kissed Cristiano in front of everyone.

Ronaldo has been dating Rodriguez for more than four years. Three years ago, the model gave birth to a daughter from a football player named Alana Martina. Ronaldo also has three-year-old twins Eva and Mateo. Georgina loves all the children of her boyfriend as her own.