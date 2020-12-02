Georgia: the recalculation showed no significant changes in the results of the vote

District election authorities are due to finish their work on Friday.

According to the results of a second recount, Democrat Joe Biden is heading for victory in Georgia in the 2020 presidential election, Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger said on Wednesday, rejecting election fraud claims.

“Apparently, Vice President Biden will be the winner in Georgia, and he is our President-elect,” Raffensperger, himself a Republican, said at a news conference.

Before making this statement, he noted that the repeated recount, which the Trump campaign headquarters required, did not reveal significant changes in the vote results.

County election officials are expected to finish their work by Friday afternoon, state election system chief executive Gabriel Sterling said.

Raffensperger stressed that several investigations conducted in Georgia did not reveal evidence of large-scale fraud, as Trump suggested.

The Secretary of State of Georgia, a Trump supporter, also noted that so far, the data on Georgia correspond to what attorney General William Barr said the day before, according to which the Justice Department did not find facts indicating large-scale fraud during the election.