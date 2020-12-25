Georgia has a new government

Opposition deputies did not participate in the approval of the new composition of the Cabinet of Ministers of Georgia

At the plenary session of the extraordinary session approved by 85 votes the updated Cabinet of Ministers, in which only one new person – the head of the Ministry of justice. According to representatives of the ruling party, against the background of the difficulties caused by the pandemic, Prime Minister Giorgi Gakharia and the Georgian dream decided that ” now is not the time for changes.”

The lawmakers also supported the government’s four-year program, “For building a European state.” The program covers the following areas: foreign policy, security and human rights, economic development, social policy and human capital development, and public administration. According to the plan, Georgia will carry out all the reforms until 2024 to apply for membership in the European Union.

Presenting the program to the deputies, the Prime Minister of Georgia called the occupation of part of the country’s territory the main challenge. He stressed the importance of a peaceful solution to this problem, restoring trust with “Abkhazian and Ossetian brothers and sisters” and stressed the need to use international formats to restore its territorial integrity.