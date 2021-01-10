George H. W. Bush’s sister dies

The cause of death of 94-year-old Nancy Ellis was complications caused by a coronavirus.

The sister of the 41st President of the United States George H. W. Bush (1924-2018), Nancy Ellis Bush, died at the age of 95 from complications caused by coronavirus infection. This was reported on Sunday by The New York Times with reference to her son.

According to him, the sister of Bush Sr. and aunt of George W. Bush, who headed the US administration in 2001-2009, died on Sunday in a nursing home in Massachusetts. The publication emphasizes that on December 30, she was hospitalized with an elevated temperature. The test revealed that she was infected with the coronavirus.

Nancy’s son Ellis Bush stressed that the cause of death was complications after infection with coronavirus. He said that in recent days her condition had deteriorated significantly.

George H. W. Bush’s own sister, born on February 4, 1926, was one of five children in the family and the only daughter. For a long time, she considered herself a Liberal Democrat, and joined the Republican Party only in 1988, when Bush Sr. ran for president of the United States. After that, she actively campaigned in support of first her brother and later her nephew. Ellis Bush left behind four children; her husband Alexander Ellis died in 1989.

Bush Sr. died on November 30, 2018, at the age of 95. As president, he held seven meetings with Mikhail Gorbachev and Boris Yeltsin. They resulted in the signing of two treatises on the reduction and limitation of strategic offensive arms (START-1 and START-2).

Bush Sr. is survived by five children, 17 grandchildren, and eight great-grandchildren. In recent years, the former head of state suffered from Parkinson’s disease, was forced to move in a wheelchair. His son George W. Bush was the 43rd president of the United States, and his second son Jeb Bush served as Governor of Florida.