George Clooney spoke about romance in a relationship with his wife Amal

Recently, 59-year-old George Clooney has been increasingly frank with journalists on personal topics.

The actor has previously told how the quarantine passed, which he spent with his 42-year-old wife Amal and three-year-old twins Ella and Alexander. In a recent interview with AARP, he shared some more interesting details of their family life.

So, the Hollywood actor remembered exactly how he and Amal chose names for their children. George admitted that they did not want to follow the trend for unusual names for babies – and for this, they had their own reasons.

I didn’t want our kids to have strange names. They will have enough trouble in their lives anyway. Being the child of a famous and successful person is a heavy burden, – shared his thoughts, George.

Clooney also spoke about new details of their quarantine life with their family. George admitted that his whole life has a passion for writing letters by hand: he always sent them to Amal. According to the actor, he and his wife did not abandon this romantic tradition even in a pandemic, when they were together around the clock:

Even at lockdown, I always wrote her a letter and put it on the table, and she wrote back and left it under the pillow.

In the same conversation with reporters, George Clooney told what an unusual skill he developed in self-isolation. So, the actor remembered how he had to survive during his youth when he still did not earn enough money to buy new clothes for himself.