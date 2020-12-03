George Clooney: “It’s not easy being a father of young children at 60”

In a new interview with Entertainment Tonight, George Clooney shared his optimistic expectations for 2021 and what it’s like to be a 59-year-old father of two 3-year-olds.

“This year I will turn 60. Sometimes the children ask me to jump with them on the way to the bedroom. I can of course do a few jumps. But I’m not sure if I can jump to the bedroom. Nobody is looking forward to the 60th anniversary. But it’s better than dying, so I’ll probably accept it, ”Clooney shared.

As George said earlier, he and his wife Amal had no plans to have children. The actor was shocked that he would become the father of twins, and how he treats his family with trepidation and never ceases to extol his wife. “This is the best thing that I have done in my life – children and meeting with Amal. She is beautiful, smart and funny. I am proud to be with her, ”the actor said.

George also shared his thoughts on 2021. He is confident that there will be bright times when people will receive the vaccine and be able to reunite with their friends and family.