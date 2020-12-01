Generous Tuesday: the main charity day of the year

The tradition of holding it originated in the United States 8 years ago.

After Black Friday and Cyber Monday, “Generous Tuesday” came to the United States and other countries worldwide.

For charitable organizations, this is the main day of the year. “It’s like Christmas and the American football championship final on the same day. A very, very important event. An incredible day,” Matthew Geyer, Director of Catalog for philanthropists, explains.

The numbers confirm these words. In the United States alone, nearly two billion dollars in donations were collected on “Generous Tuesday” in 2019. What to expect this year in this regard – forecasts vary. The Salvation Army says they are now more often asked for help than offered donations. “The number of new wards of the Fund has grown by 155%, which is almost six million people. Those who helped last year, this year-they need support,” the head of the “Salvation Army” Kenneth Hodder says.

Another problem for the Salvation Army is street actions to raise money. Usually, their containers were located in every shopping center and on the main streets. Because of the pandemic, most of the containers had to be removed. According to Hodder, this will reduce the number of donations by half: “If last year only thanks to such boxes we raised $ 126 million, this year we will raise 60 million less.”

This forecast is confirmed by the results of a study conducted by Eagle Hill Consulting. According to the company, 35% of Americans will donate less this year than last year. However, some organizations were not affected by the crisis. For example, “Catalog for philanthropists.” It unites 400 charitable foundations in Washington and the suburbs. “This is incredible, but payments through our platform to local non-profit organizations have almost doubled compared to last year. Despite the economic uncertainty, people are very generous,” Matthew Geyer says.

But as for volunteers, all charitable organizations have a clear answer: the demand for such assistance is now greater than ever. In addition to traditional volunteering, the pandemic has also created a virtual one. According to Meg Moloney, chief operating officer of Points of Lights, there are many options for becoming an online philanthropist: “This Includes teaching children online, and meeting old people via video conference. It can also be work for the organization itself, which you can do at home, at the computer. Now we need two or three times more volunteers than a year ago.”

The goal of generous Tuesday is to collect the maximum number of donations. But it’s not just about money, the volunteers say: any help and just buying locally produced goods to support small entrepreneurs is also akin to charity.