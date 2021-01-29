General Motors expects to produce mostly electric vehicles by 2035

By 2040, the company is preparing to restructure its operations so that, as a result of its activities, there are no carbon dioxide emissions.

The American automotive company General Motors expects to switch to the production of cars with electric motors by 2035 for the most part. This is stated in a statement published on the corporation’s website.

The document emphasizes that by 2040, General Motors is preparing to restructure its operations so that as a result of its activities, there are no carbon dioxide emissions. The company aims to ensure that by 2035, its passenger cars are not a source of exhaust gases, the statement says. It is planned to achieve this goal mainly by switching to the production of electric vehicles.

According to the corporation’s calculations, by the end of 2025, 40% of the car models it sells in the United States will be electric cars. General Motors has previously said it intends to allocate about $27 billion over the next five years to develop cars with electric motors and computer-controlled ones.

By 2030, the company intends to switch to renewable energy sources in all its facilities in the United States. By 2035, similar measures should be taken in its foreign divisions.