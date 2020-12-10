Gasperini is close to leaving Atalanta

Atalanta head coach Gian Piero Gasperini may leave the team after the end of the Champions League group stage, according to Sport Mediaset.

There are more and more rumours about the possible departure of a specialist from Atalanta. Sources claim that Atalanta’s players are divided into two camps – some for, others against Gasperini. It is expected that the specialist will decide his future after the match of the 6th round of the Champions League with Ajax.

Recall that the captain of Atalanta Alejandro Gomez entered into a skirmish with Gasperini in the match of the 5th round of the group stage of the Champions League with Midtjylland (1: 1). Before the break, Gasperini asked Gomez to stay on the right in the attack, but the 32-year-old Argentinian refused, and the echo further amplified the scream due to the lack of spectators, so he got on television. The Atalanta coach replaced Gomez with Josip Ilicic during the break. Gomez himself remained in the locker room, from which he never left during the second half.

In Group D, Liverpool has already won a ticket to the playoffs of the tournament. The second place is occupied by Atalanta (8). Ajax is in third place with seven points. The leaderboard of the group is closed by Midtjylland (1).