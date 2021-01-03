Garcia KOs Campbell and Receives Interim WBC Lightweight Title

American Ryan Garcia defeated Briton Luke Campbell and became the holder of the interim lightweight title of the World Boxing Council (WBC).

The fight, which took place in Dallas (USA), ended with Garcia’s victory by knockout in the seventh round. In the second round, the American boxer was knocked down.

In the professional ring, 22-year-old Garcia won 21 out of 21 fights (18 by knockout), 33-year-old Campbell has 20 wins (16 by knockout) and 4 losses.

WBC lightweight champion – American Devin Haney, who has 25 wins (15 by KO), 0 losses.