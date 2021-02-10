Game of Thrones star Pedro Pascal cheers on his transgender sister

Actor Pedro Pascal, 45, who is familiar to viewers from Game of Thrones, where he played Oberin Martell and The Mandalorian, expressed support for his 28-year-old sister Lux declared herself a transgender woman. On Instagram, he shared the cover of the magazine Ya, of which she became the heroine, and proudly wrote that it was his sister.

My sister, my heart, our Lux, – wrote the actor. Lux revealed in an interview that she started hormone therapy in July. She is currently studying acting at the famous Juilliard School in New York.

My transition has become something very natural for everyone in my family. This was what they expected, – she noted. As for her famous brother, Lux said Pascal “was an important part of this.” He is also an artist and was my guide. He was one of the first to provide me with the necessary tools that began to shape my personality, added Lux.

When she got in touch with him on facetime already as a transgender woman, Pedro asked her how she felt, as he was worried about her. But after she said she was happy, he immediately congratulated her. He said it was just incredible; she remembered his reaction.

Lux also admitted that she initially identified herself as a non-binary person and moved slowly towards finally proudly saying that she was a woman. Moving around the world as a woman is much easier for me, but I still advocate that non-binary people have rights in society, she says.