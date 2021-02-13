Galaxy S21 Fan Edition details leaked to the network

We have already written more than once that Samsung will present the Galaxy S20 Fan Edition successor this year. Now its detailed specifications have appeared on the network.

According to the Chinese edition of MyDrivers, the novelty will hit the market in two versions: with 4G and 5G. The first will run on the proprietary Exynos 990 processor, and the second will receive a Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 SoC. Other specifications should be the same.

The smartphone will be equipped with a 6.5-inch flat FHD + OLED panel with a frequency of 120 Hz. The novelty will also receive a plastic case, like the current model, a triple primary camera with 12 MP + 12 MP + 8 MP with support for 3x optical zoom, and a front camera with 32 MP. The device will presumably be powered by a 4,500mAh battery and will ship with Android 11.

Unfortunately, there is no date for the announcement of the Galaxy S21 FE yet. Most likely, the smartphone will be released in the second half of this year.