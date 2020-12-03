Gal Gadot without makeup charmed fans in a home photo

Hollywood actress Gal Gadot captivated fans with a snapshot on her Instagram account. In the photo, the girl lies relaxed on the corner sofa; her soft sundress dress reveals the graceful legs of the 35-year-old actress. In her hands, Gadot holds a glass with a drink, reminiscent of Coca-Cola in colour.

In the signature, the actress quotes one of the most famous catchphrases but does not even try to reveal its meaning.

“The calm before the storm,” Gadot writes.

Celebrity fans from all over the world showered Gadot with compliments. In dozens of languages, they write that the actress is gorgeous, graceful and sweet, and someone even decided to deify her.

Gal Gadot is an Israeli-born Hollywood actress. She rose to fame after the Fast and Furious movie series and her role as Wonder Woman, a DC comic book character. The new project of the actress is a continuation of the adventures of the superheroine “Wonder Woman: 1984”, the advertising campaign of which will begin shortly.