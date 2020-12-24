Gal Gadot commented on demands to replace her with a black actress

Israeli-born actress Gal Gadot has commented on demands to replace her with a black actress in a new film about the Egyptian queen Cleopatra, BBC reports.

Some users insisted that the role should go to an Arab or African, but the “Wonder Woman” star said Cleopatra was Macedonian. The picture creators could not find the Macedonian actress, so Gadot was taken into the project, who was very interested in this role.

“I have friends from all over the world: Muslims, Christians, Catholics, atheists, Buddhists and, of course, Jews. People are people. I want to honour the legacy of Cleopatra. This is an amazing historical figure that I admire so much, ”said the actress.

The scandal surrounding Gal Gadot’s candidacy erupted in October when she was approved for the ruler’s role in a new film. The project will be directed by Patty Jenkins and written by Laeta Kalogridis. After this news, some commentators began to insult the actress, with her death, call her “stupid white bitch” and a Zionist.