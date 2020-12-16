Gal Gadot charmed fans by trying tacos for the first time

Israeli actress and model Gal Gadot appeared on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon to sample some festive American cuisine. In response, the presenter had to taste what is served on holidays in Israel.

The menu that the actress had to try included eggnog and Ho-Hos snacks, but what Gal really liked was the taco – Taco Bell. The girl first tasted this dish back in 1984, but comparing her past tacos to what she tried on the program, Gadot said:

“This is the best option at the moment. Pleasant. Salty. Different texture. This is really good. I’m going to bite again. ” By the way, the mogul did not impress the star at all, but, on the contrary, caused disgust.

Fans of the actress and viewers of the show were fascinated by her spontaneity during the tasting. Some even suggested introducing a tradition: for the actress to try something new from food every time she appears on the screen.