Gaethje insulted McGregor and threatened to leave the UFC

Former interim UFC lightweight champion Justin Gaethje has said he may retire from the promotion. The American did not like that former UFC champion in two weight divisions Conor McGregor, who lost to Dustin Poirier, could get a lightweight title fight.

“If the UFC leadership comes out and says they want to give Conor a title shot, a rematch with Poirier, then they’re fucking idiots. He is constantly treated specially, but he did not take advantage of his opportunity. The fight with Poirier was made for him so that he would win. Now Conor is not fighting for the belt. If he gets a title shot, I will consider never playing in the UFC. It would be absurd.

I’m glad Poirier did a great job and knocked out Conor. I love to watch him flying away like that. Conor is a piece of shit. It’s great that he was knocked over, ” Gaethje told YouTube channel ESPN MMA.