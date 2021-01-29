Fury and Joshua fight fees revealed

The current WBC heavyweight boxing champion Briton Tyson Fury and his compatriot, WBA, IBF, WBO and IBO belt holder Anthony Joshua will each receive £ 100 million (approximately $ 137 million each) for the unification fight, which will be held no earlier than June 2021, The Daily Mail reports.

“The draft contract has been sent to Bob Arum (Fury’s promoter), which is obviously good. The contract reflects the positive nature of the discussions we had around this fight.

Now we are waiting for their comments before moving on to agreeing on the location of the battle. We hope to sign something within the next two weeks, ” said Joshua’s promoter Eddie Hearn.

We will remind, earlier, Fury and Joshua agreed to hold two fights in 2021: the first fight will become a unification one, and in the second, the loser will have the right to revenge.