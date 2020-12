French fashion designer Pierre Cardin died. Le Figaro reports this with reference to the couturier family. Cardin was 98 years old.

Pierre Caden was born in Italy, but when he was two years old, his family moved to France. In the 1940s, Cardin worked at the fashion houses of Jeanne Paquin, Elsa Schiaparelli and Christian Dior.

In 1950, Cardin opened his own fashion house. His most famous silhouettes are the bubble dress.