French centenarian defeated COVID-19 before her 117th birthday

Shortly before her 117th birthday, French centenarian Lucille Randon defeated the coronavirus, the French newspaper Var-Matin reported.

According to the publication, the coronavirus was detected in Randon on January 16 in a nursing home in Toulon. It is noted that the woman suffered the virus asymptomatically.

Lucile Randon was born on February 11, 1904. In her youth, she was a governess, worked in a hospital, and then became a nun and took the name of Sister Andre. On her birthday in 2019, she received a personal letter from Pope Francis and a consecrated rosary.

The oldest resident of the world is officially recognized as a Japanese Kane Tanaka, born on January 2, 1903. Randon ranks second in the ranking of the oldest living people.

The oldest person who has ever lived on Earth, whose dates of birth and death are documented, is a Frenchwoman, Jeanne Calment. She died in August 1997 at the age of 122.