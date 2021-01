French actress Nathalie Delon, the ex-wife of actor Alain Delon, died on Thursday at 79, their son Anthony said.

Nathalie and Alain were married from 1964 to 1968; their son also became an actor.

“Rest in peace, Mom,” Anthony Delon wrote on his Instagram page. The cause of death of the actress is not called.

Nathalie Delon has appeared in dozens of films. In particular, she played together with Alain Delon in the film “Le Samourai” (1967) Jean-Pierre Melville.