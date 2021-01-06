France is in favor of maintaining the US and Russian commitments on nuclear weapons

Together with its partners, Paris calls for an extension beyond 2021 of the Treaty on Measures for the Further Reduction and Limitation of Strategic Offensive Arms.

France considers it important that the United States and Russia maintain their commitments to limit nuclear weapons. This is stated in the French Foreign Ministry’s response to the written request of the National Assembly (lower house of Parliament), which was distributed on Wednesday.

“US-Russian arms control agreements are a fundamental component of strategic stability,” the Foreign Ministry said in a statement. “In this regard, France regrets the termination of the Treaty on the Elimination of Intermediate-Range and Shorter-Range Missiles (INF), which is vital for Europeans.”

As emphasized in the document, Paris, together with its partners, “once again calls for the extension for the period after 2021 of the Treaty on Measures for the Further Reduction and Limitation of Strategic Offensive Arms (START, unofficial name – START-3 ) between the United States and Russia, regardless of the preparation of a new agreement or China’s accession to the treaty.”

The French Foreign Ministry believes that “in the current context of the weakening of the arms control treaty regime, the expansion of the framework of the START Treaty is very relevant in the light of the upcoming review Conference of the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT) in August 2021.”