Fox took off the air the program, which was conducted by a Trump supporter

According to the TV company representatives, the cancellation is due to “regular revision of the broadcast network.”

The American television company Fox News Media took off the air of the Fox Business channel, a program hosted by a supporter of former US President Donald Trump, Lou Dobbs, who was previously accused of libel over the presidential election results. Associated Press reported this, citing a statement from the company.

According to her, such a step is not a consequence of the lawsuit filed on the company’s eve – developer of voting machines and technologies Smartmatic USA. According to Fox News Media representatives, the program’s cancellation is associated with a “regular review of the broadcast network” and was planned.

The last episode of Lou Dobbs Tonight was broadcast on Fox Business on Friday, but a different host hosted it. Starting Monday, Fox Business Tonight will take its place on the broadcast network. In turn, CNN claims, citing a source, which the management of Fox News Media forced Dobbs to refuse to work at its TV channel.

Co-founder of the organization Women for Trump, Amy Kremer, posted a statement on Twitter from the former American leader, who stressed that he would monitor the activities of Dobbs. “No one loves America more than Lou,” Trump said in a statement. The former Fox Business host, in turn, thanked the ex-president for his “kind words.”