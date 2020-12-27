Fox News: People were shot during the filming of the video in the USA

In the American city of Lynn, Massachusetts, the shooting occurred during the filming of a music video. Fox News reports this concerning the police.

At least one person was killed, five were injured, and two were in critical condition. They are hospitalized. It is known that one of the victims is 30 years old; the rest are about 25.

An unknown person opened fire on people around 5:30 pm on Saturday, December 26. There is no information about the arrest of the attacker yet.

On December 20, in the American city of Milpitas, California, an unknown person started shooting at a shopping centre. After that, panic arose: people began to run around the institution; some of them fell. The centre was especially crowded as it was the last weekend before Christmas. As a result, one person was injured.