Fox News: An American cleared the snow off the house with a flamethrower. Video
Social media users are massively sharing a video in which a resident of Ashland, Kentucky, uses a flamethrower to clear snow in his driveway.
An unusual way to get rid of snowdrifts was recorded on video by the neighbours of a man, who, as it turned out, is named Timothy Browning, Fox News reports.
Here’s one way to do some quick snow removal, by flamethrower. Video taken by Jordan Podunavac in Ashland, KY. @NWSCharlestonWV @spann #KYwx pic.twitter.com/DylxR1r3D2
— Chad (@ChadBlue83) December 25, 2020