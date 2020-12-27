Free News

Fox News: An American cleared the snow off the house with a flamethrower. Video

Social media users are massively sharing a video in which a resident of Ashland, Kentucky, uses a flamethrower to clear snow in his driveway.

An unusual way to get rid of snowdrifts was recorded on video by the neighbours of a man, who, as it turned out, is named Timothy Browning, Fox News reports.

