Founder of Fleetwood Mac forgot two years of his life because of cocaine

Fleetwood Mac founder Mick Fleetwood has forgotten two years of his life due to the use of cocaine. He told Classic Rock about this, an excerpt of his interview is published by NME.

The drummer noted that his addiction to drugs got out of control in 1977 after releasing the album Rumors. “I haven’t worked for two years. I don’t even remember what I was doing, ”he admitted.

The musician said that the team was “fully equipped” with cocaine. Fleetwood Mac members have been addicted to drugs for a long time, he said. Recalling those days, the drummer called himself a “party animal.” “But we weren’t a group of people crawling on the floor with green foam from their mouths; we were working, you know?” Fleetwood added.

Two years ago, vocalist Stevie Nicks also talked about her addiction to illegal substances. She stated that she spent millions of dollars on cocaine, which she now regrets. The performer explained that this happened between 1975 and 1990s.