Found a way to search for axions that overcomes quantum fluctuations

For almost a century, scientists have been working to unravel the mystery of dark matter – an elusive substance that spreads throughout the Universe and probably makes up most of its mass but has so far proved impossible to detect in experiments. However, a new investigation by scientists has advanced the research of physicists.

The team used an innovative technique called “quantum compression” to dramatically speed up searching for one candidate for dark matter in the lab. The results, published in the journal Nature, concern an incredibly light and as yet undiscovered particle – the axion. According to the theory, axions are probably billions or trillions of times smaller than electrons and may have been created in huge numbers during the Big Bang. These characteristics are enough to explain the existence of dark matter potentially.

However, finding this promising particle is like looking for one quantum needle in a large haystack. And yet, in this process, rapid progress is possible. Researchers on a Haloscope project at Yale Sensitive To Axion Cold Dark Matter (HAYSTAC) report that they have improved their hunting efficiency by overcoming a fundamental obstacle imposed by the laws of thermodynamics. The scientists from the University of Colorado at Boulder and the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST).

HAYSTAC is a sensor designed to search for axion dark matter. It was developed by scientists from Yale University and is designed to narrow the search for elusive dark matter particles, which may account for more than 80% of the total amount of matter in the universe. And the most interesting thing, in this case, is that the HAYSTAC detector is designed to search for dark matter in the form of axions, subatomic particles that now exist only in theory and which are being searched for in several experiments, including the Axion Dark Matter Experimentis.

The new approach allows researchers to better separate the incredibly weak signals of possible axions from random noise in nature at microscopic scales, sometimes called quantum fluctuations. According to study co-author Konrad Lehnert, a NIST researcher at JILA, the team’s chances of finding the axion over the next few years are still roughly equal to winning the lottery. But those changes will only get better.

Daniel Palken, co-author of the new article, explained that what makes the axion so difficult to find makes it an ideal candidate for dark matter – it’s light, carries no electrical charge, and seldom interacts with ordinary matter.

One of the biggest hurdles scientists face is quantum mechanics’ very laws, namely the Heisenberg uncertainty principle. It limits the accuracy of scientists in their particle observations. In this case, the team cannot accurately measure two different properties of the light produced by the axions simultaneously.

However, the HAYSTAC team managed to circumvent these immutable laws. It all comes down to using an instrument called Josephson’s parametric amplifier. Scientists at JILA have developed a way to use these small devices to “squeeze” the light they received from the HAYSTAC experiment. Physicists do not need to accurately determine both properties of incoming light waves – only one of them. Compression takes advantage of this by shifting measurement uncertainties from one of these variables to the other.

To test this method, the researchers conducted a test run at Yale University to find a particle in a specific mass range. According to scientists, they did not find it, but the experiment took half the time than usual.