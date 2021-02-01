Found a new class of two-dimensional photocatalyst compounds

In the new work, scientists from Japan, Germany, USA, China and Russia have studied the properties of a new class of two-dimensional compounds that can be used as effective photosensitive photocatalysts.

The authors of the work analyzed the local structural features of the Bi2MO4Cl compound, which ensure its high photocatalytic activity.

It could be used to “split water,” a method to replace traditional fossil fuels, one of the main sources of global warming, with more environmentally friendly hydrogen.

To do this on a larger scale, it is necessary to create more advanced catalysts that can efficiently use the energy of sunlight.

In a new study, scientists were able to get a two-dimensional material out of a one-dimensional material: they embedded a layer of MO2 oxide into a layer of traditional Bi2O2 material. The authors of the work suggest that you can go further and try to get a three-dimensional material.