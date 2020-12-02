Fossil Group Smartwatch Starts Receiving Wear OS H-MR2 Update Based on Android 11

Google this summer announced a major update to its Wear OS system. A couple of months ago, the firmware was released for the Suunto 7, and now it is out for the Fossil Group smartwatch.

According to members of the Reddit forum, the update is being spread in waves. Some users of Fossil Gen 5, Diesel Axial, Skagen Falster 3, and Emporio Armani Smartwatch 3 have already started receiving it. The firmware is based on the fresh Android 11 OS and received the build number H-MR2.

As noted by the owners, the system has added the ability to install more Tiles widgets. Also, in the software, you can now disable the launch of Google Assistant when you hold down the power button. The developers also simplified the process of pairing the watch with a smartphone, improved LTE support, and worked on power consumption and performance.