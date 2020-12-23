Fossil Gen 6 ready to go: watch spotted at FCC with NFC module and LTE support

The well-known American watchmaker Fossil introduced the Fossil Gen 5 smartwatch just over a year ago and is now preparing its successor for the announcement.

The company’s new smartwatch was spotted in the database of the FCC certification agency. The device comes with model number C1NF1. Most likely, this is Fossil Gen 6. The report says that the gadget will receive an NFC module for contactless payments, Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth. Also, the watch will have LTE support.

There is no information about the chip in the reports, but rumors say that the Fossil Gen 6 will be equipped with the new Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 4100 processor, which is very different from the old Wear 3100 SoC. It was presented this summer. The chip is built on 12-nanometer FinFET process technology.

The Fossil Gen 6 announcement should take place in early 2021.