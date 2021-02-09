Fossil fuel pollution causes 1 in 5 deaths worldwide

The latest study found that fossil fuel pollution caused more than 8 million premature deaths in 2018. This accounts for almost 20% of adult mortality worldwide.

Half of those who died prematurely from climate change occurred in China and India, the rest were evenly distributed between Bangladesh, Indonesia, Japan and the United States. The research results are published in the journal Environmental Research.

A toxic cocktail of tiny particles emitted from burning oil, gas and especially coal caused 20-25% of all deaths.

“We often discuss the dangers of burning fossil fuels in the context of CO₂ and climate change and do not notice the potential health effects,” said study co-author Joel Schwartz, professor of environmental epidemiology at the Harvard School of Public Health.

Avoiding millions of premature deaths should be a powerful additional incentive for policymakers to do whatever it takes to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and accelerate the global transition to green energy, he said.

Earlier research has shown that worldwide air pollution shortens life by more than two years on average.

The worst situation is in Asia, where life expectancy fell by 4.1 years in China, 3.9 years in India and 3.8 years in Pakistan. In some regions of these countries, life expectancy is being cut in half. Compared to other causes of premature death from air pollution, 19 times more people die annually than from malaria, nine times more than from HIV / AIDS, and three times more than from alcohol.