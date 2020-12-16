Fortnite introduces the hit Among Us style with Agents and Spies

Along with the new season, Epic Games has launched a temporary Fortnite mode that resembles the hit Among Us.

The mode is dubbed The Spy Within and is already available in Fortnite in a separate playlist. It is noteworthy that the activity was created together with the creators DolphinDom, KKSlider, Bunni_, Wert, Blanky, jstKamui, MackJack, Ritual and Snownymous.

Each player starts the match knowing only which team he belongs to. The identity of the rest of the players is hidden.

Two members are named Spies. Their task is to eliminate the crew members before they complete their tasks, while not revealing their identities.

The other eight players act as Agents and will work together to track down the spies and vote for them before they eliminate the team members.

To win, Agents must collect gold coins that drop out for completing tasks.

Players will not be allowed to communicate with each other in voice chat outside the meeting, which can be arranged at any time, as soon as one player notices suspicious activity. Epic Games recommends playing The Spy Within with video chat enabled, which is available on PlayStation and PC.

For completing The Spy Within challenges, Fortnite players will receive exclusive rewards such as Skateboard, Weapon Skin, Glider, and Theme Music.