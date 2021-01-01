Formula 1 driver Lewis Hamilton becomes a knight

Queen Elizabeth II has awarded the title of Knight of the British Empire to Formula 1 driver Lewis Hamilton, BBC News reports.

Together with Hamilton, as part of the traditional New Year’s award ceremony, the knights were actor Toby Jones, screenwriter Jed Mercurio, and actress Nina Wadia (she received the title of lady, an analog of the title of a knight for women).

35-year-old Hamilton in 2020 became a seven-time champion of “Formula 1,” equaling in this indicator with Michael Schumacher. During the last championship, he also broke Michael Schumacher’s record for several Grand Prix victories.

Hamilton has long been on the list of potential candidates for knighthood. The British media believed that the award was postponed amid suspicions of the use of tax optimization schemes (Hamilton does not live in the UK but in Monaco). The athlete himself insisted that he pays a significant part of taxes at home.