Former world boxing champion Leon Spinks has died

He was aged 67.

Former World Boxing Council (WBC) and World Boxing Association (WBA) heavyweight champion Leon Spinks has died at 67. The BoxingScene portal reports this.

The cause of death was cancer; five years ago, he was diagnosed with prostate cancer.

Spinks is the 1976 Olympic champion. World fame was brought to him by the sensational victory over the legendary Muhammad Ali, which he won in February 1978. 36-year-old Ali planned to end his career with this fight; he expected an easy victory and almost did not train. But in the end, Spinks, for whom this was only the eighth fight in the professional ring, won by a split decision.

For the sake of a rematch, Ali changed his mind to finish his career, prepared well, and in September of the same year confidently defeated Spinks by unanimous decision. After that, Spinks spent several more years at a high level; in 1981, he lost by knockout to Larry Holmes in a fight for the WBC title, but his career quickly declined due to problems with alcohol and drugs. In total, Spinks spent 46 fights in the professional ring, on his account 26 wins (14 knockouts), 17 losses, and 3 draws.