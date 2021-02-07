Former US Secretary of State George Schultz dies

He was 100 years old.

According to a statement from the Hoover Institute at Stanford University,

former US Secretary of State George Schultz has died at the age of 101.

In particular, Schultz held key positions in the administrations of US Presidents Richard Nixon and Ronald Reagan.

Schultz took over as Secretary of State in 1982 when then-President Ronald Reagan appointed him. The institute notes that Schultz played a key role in changing the direction of history to end the Cold War.

In addition to his political career, Schultz also built a teaching career, working at three major universities. He was also the head of a construction company for eight years.

He left the American government in 1989 but continued to be one of the strategists of the Republican Party. Schultz has written numerous books and received awards for his work.