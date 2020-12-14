Former PSG and Liverpool coach Gerard Houllier dies at 73

Former coach of the Paris Saint-Germain and Liverpool football clubs Gerard Houllier has died at the age of 73, L’Equipe reports.

Houllier passed away on Sunday when he just returned home from undergoing aortic surgery about three weeks ago. At the end of last week, the coach reported that he had a difficult operation, but that everything would be fine with him.

Houllier was the head coach of the French club’s Lens (1982-1985), PSG (1985-1988), Lyon (2005-2007), headed the French national team (1992-1993) and English Liverpool (1998-2004 ) and Aston Villa (2010 – 2011). In addition to coaching clubs, Houllier has held various positions in the French Football Federation.

For his contribution to the development of French football in 2002, he was awarded the Order of the Legion of Honor. For his services to British football, he was awarded the Order of the British Empire in 2003.