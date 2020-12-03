Former French President Valery Giscard d’Estaing dies of coronavirus

Former French President Valery Giscard d’Estaing, 94, died on the night of December 2 to 3. Le Figaro reports this.

According to the family, Giscard d’Estaing died from the effects of the coronavirus. He was hospitalized in September, as reported, due to a lung infection. On November 17, the former President was admitted to the hospital again with heart failure. Three days later, he was discharged and returned to his residence.

Valery Giscard d’Estaing died on the night of December 2 to 3, surrounded by his family.

Valéry Giscard d’Estaing managed France from 1974 to 1981. At the time of his election, he was the youngest President of the Fifth Republic — 48 years old. His last public appearance was on September 30, 2019, at the funeral in Paris of another former President, Jacques Chirac, his Prime Minister, from 1974 to 1976.

A brilliant economist and author of several books, Giscard d’Estaing was elected to The French Academy in 2003.