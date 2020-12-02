Ford unveils top-end Mustang Mach-E GT Performance

A year after the electric Mustang Mach-E announcement, Ford has unveiled its top-of-the-line GT Performance package.

The car received a twin-engine power plant, like the GT version, with a total output of 486 hp, but the engineers increased the torque from 813 Nm to 860 Nm. A 98.8 kWh battery powers the novelty. According to company representatives, its charge will last up to 378 km—the claimed acceleration to “hundreds” – 3.5 seconds. By the way, the top version of Tesla Model Y Performance has the same indicator.

The Ford Mustang Mach-E GT Performance also received new Brembo brakes with red calipers, 20-inch wheels with Pirelli 245/45 R20 tires, a black “radiator grille,” and exclusive orange body color. In addition to the “stuffing” and exterior, GT Performance also boasts sports seats and a dashboard with metal inserts.

The Ford Mustang Mach-E GT Performance will hit the market in the summer of 2021, but the car can be pre-ordered in the spring. How much will be asked for a novelty is still unknown. For example, a regular Mustang Mach-E GT starts at $ 60,000. Tesla Model Y Performance costs the same.