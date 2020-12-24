Forbes has published a list of 50 new billionaires in the healthcare sector

The heads of pharmaceutical companies BioNTech and Moderna are included in the list of 50 new billionaires who have made a fortune in the health sector against the background of the coronavirus pandemic, according to Forbes, according to the publication’s website.

In 2020, according to Forbes, there are 50 new billionaires in the healthcare sector. Strong stock market gains boosted their fortunes as investors invested in developing vaccines, treatments, and various medical devices.

“The most notable newcomers of the year are the scientists who created two of the most successful coronavirus vaccines … whose net assets have increased sharply since January: Uğur Şahin (CEO of German BioNTech ) and Stephane Bancel (the head of American Moderna),” the publication writes. The fortune of BioNTech CEO Sahin, according to Forbes, now stands at $ 4.2 billion. And Stephane Bancel’s fortune is $ 4.1 billion.

The list also includes Yuan Liping, the former wife of the Chairman of the Board of Shenzhen Kangtai Biological Products, one of the leading manufacturers of vaccines in China. Her fortune is estimated at $ 4.1 billion. Next up is Hu Kun, the head of the Chinese company Contec Medical Systems, which makes medical equipment with a $ 3.9 billion fortune.