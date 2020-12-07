Floyd Mayweather announced a fight with a YouTube blogger

Undefeated American boxer Floyd Mayweather in his Instagram said that he would fight with the famous YouTube blogger Logan Paul.

The battle will take place on February 20, 2021. Paul, 25, made his in-ring debut in November 2019. He lost to the KSI blogger by split decision. Paul’s YouTube channel has over 20 million subscribers.

Mayweather, 43, began his boxing career in 1996. He had his last fight in August 2017, defeating former UFC champion in two weight classes Conor McGregor, knocking him out in the 10th round. On account of Floyd 50 wins in 50 fights. In 2018, Mayweather took part in an exhibition duel with Japanese kickboxer Tensina Natsukawa. Mayweather knocked down Natsukawa three times in the first round. After the third, the referee decided to stop the fight.