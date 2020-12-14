Flipkart presented Nokia PureBook X14

The Indian company Flipkart continues to expand its range of Nokia devices. This time the manufacturer showed the Nokia PureBook X14 laptop.

The laptop was equipped with a 14-inch screen with Full HD resolution and support for Dolby Vision. Powered by a 10th generation Intel Core i5 processor paired with 8GB RAM and Intel UHD integrated graphics. PureBook X14 comes with 512GB SSD.

The device has a backlit keyboard and an HD webcam with Windows Hello support. Besides, the new product has a multi-touch touchpad and stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos. There are two USB 3.1 ports, one USB 2.0, one USB Type-C 3.1, one HDMI, RJ45, and, of course, a headphone and microphone jack.

Out of the box, the Nokia PureBook X14 runs on Windows 10 Home. A 46.7 Wh battery powers the laptop. It supports 65-watt charging and can last up to 8 hours on a single charge. By the way, the novelty is made of aluminum and magnesium alloy. Thanks to this, the device weighs only 1.1 kg.

The Nokia PureBook X14 will go on sale in India on December 18 with a price tag of $815. The novelty is unlikely to appear in other regions.