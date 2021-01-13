Five symptoms of the “British” strain of COVID-19 in children named

Listed are the symptoms of the “British” strain of coronavirus in children. Writes about this edition Express.

According to media reports, the disease occurs in children with some peculiarities. In particular, more than half (55%) of those affected experience fatigue. Also, many underage patients become withdrawn due to illness.

In infants, the disease can manifest itself in fits of hysteria and crying.

53% complained of a headache. Children can also experience abdominal pain, so doctors recommend that parents ask their sons and daughters about various kinds of discomfort in the body.

Infectious disease doctor and professor of medicine at Northeastern Ohio Medical University, Richard Watkins, explained that this is due to the production of substances by the immune system of children called “cytokines.” They signal to the body that it is time to start fighting the infection, but later the person feels tired because the body is spending energy to fight the virus.

Half of the patients reported chills due to a temperature rise above 37 degrees. The sore throat was reported by 38% of children, loss of appetite – about 35%. The last symptom, according to doctors, is more typical for children under one-year-old.