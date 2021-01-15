Fish-like robots interact with each other without human assistance

Scientists have created robots that, by analogy with fish, can work autonomously in a decentralized manner.

Schools of fish exhibit complex, synchronized behaviors that help them find food, migrate, and evade predators. No one in particular coordinates these movements, and the fish do not tell each other what to do next. This behavior results from implicit coordination, where individual fish make decisions based on what they see and what their neighbors are doing.

This type of decentralized, autonomous self-organization and coordination has long attracted scientists: they decided to use it in robotics—a team of researchers from the Harvard School of Engineering and Applied Sciences. John A. Paulson (SEAS) and the Wyss Institute for Biological Engineering have developed fish-inspired robots to synchronize their movements.

Robots often work in places that are inaccessible or dangerous to humans and areas where human intervention might not be possible. In situations like this, you really need to have a highly autonomous robot swarm. Using a set of fish behaviors and 3D visual perception, we created a system with a high degree of autonomy and flexibility underwater.

Florian Berlinger, Ph.D. SEAS and Wyss candidate and first article author

The fish-inspired robot swarm is called Blueswarm. The researchers have developed a vision-based coordination system based on blue LEDs. Each underwater robot is equipped with two cameras and three LED lights. Onboard cameras detect LEDs on nearby fish and use a special algorithm to determine their distance, direction, and course.

So Blueswarm can exhibit complex self-organized behavior: in particular, aggregation, scattering, and circle formation.