First image of British virus strain captured

Center “Vector” for the first time in the world photographed the British strain of coronavirus.

The picture was taken with a transmission electron microscope at 100,000x magnification. It shows a rounded viral particle with a diameter of about 140 nanometers. The photograph also shows the spicules of the virus – outgrowths on its surface about 20 nanometers long.

The viral particle (arrow) is rounded, somewhat pleomorphic, about 140 nm in diameter, with flask-like peplomers (spicules) typical of coronavirus, about 20 nm long.

Description of the snapshot

Scientists at Vector took a picture as part of an ongoing study of the properties of this variant of the coronavirus. Experts are investigating the structural features of the “British” strain and its manifestation in cell cultures and experimental models using laboratory animals.

The agency notes that the mutations characteristic of the British strain of coronavirus do not affect the effectiveness of the EpiVacCorona vaccine, which contains peptide antigens related to conservative regions of the viral protein not affected by the changes detected in the virus.