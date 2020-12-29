First DLC for Cyberpunk 2077 will be released in early 2021

CD Projekt has announced the first story expansion for Cyberpunk 2077 on the game’s official website.

The developers promised to tell a new story about Night City in early 2021. Apparently, CD Projekt is preparing to release DLC in the first quarter, that is, from January to March. What exactly awaits gamers is not yet clear, but the developers have already promised that the first addition will be free.

CDPR first started talking about additions back in September 2019. The company announced that after the release of Cyberpunk 2077, players will receive several DLCs and additional content for solo play. The multiplayer will appear after the release of all the “additions”.

CD Projekt has already released several comics for those who bought Cyberpunk 2077 on Steam and GOG. Perhaps the upcoming DLC ​​will become a kind of game adaptation, or they will develop stories that began in graphic stories.