First 3D-printed house goes on sale

3D printing technology has expanded over the past few decades. SQ4D Inc. has put up for sale the first house in the United States, printed on a 3D printer. A house in Riverhead, New York costs $299,999.

SQ4D uses automated construction methods or 3D printing to construct buildings and structures. In particular, the company uses ARCS technology. This patented robotic system erects foundations, exterior walls, interior walls, piping and more. It takes six to eight hours to install it on a construction site.