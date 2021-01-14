Financial partner of Nord stream-2″ assessed the threat of US sanctions

German Wintershall Dea believes that as a financial partner of the “Nord stream-2” project, it should not fall under US sanctions, the company told.

“We are closely monitoring developments <…>. Wintershall Dea is fully committed to fulfilling its obligations under the financial agreements with Nord Stream 2 AG,” the commentary adds.

“Nord stream-2” involves laying two strands of a gas pipeline with a total capacity of 55 billion cubic meters per year from the coast of Russia through the Baltic Sea to Germany. It will also pass through the territorial or exclusive economic zones of Finland, Sweden, and Denmark.