FIFA cancels two World Cups due to Coronavirus

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the U-17 and U-20 world championships will not take place in 2021. This decision was made by FIFA, according to the official website of the organization.

The world championship for players under 20 was held in Indonesia, and for players under 17 – in Peru. According to the FIFA decision, these countries will host the previously planned tournaments as early as 2023.

The current U-20 world champion is Ukraine, U-17 – Brazil.