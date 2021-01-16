Fiat Chrysler and PSA merged into Stellantis

The new automotive corporation ranks fourth in the world in terms of assets.

Italian-American Company Fiat Chrysler and French PSA completed the merger process: they created the company Stellantis, the fourth automaker globally in terms of assets.

The deal, worth $ 52 billion, took more than a year to complete. The combined companies annually sell about 8.1 million cars, such brands as Fiat, Chrysler, Alfa Romeo, Dodge, Fiat, Jeep, Lancia, Maserati, Peugeot, Citroën, Opel, Vauxhall, etc.

Stellantis will be led by Carlos Tavares, the current head of PSA.