Two-time Formula 1 champion and newcomer Alpin Fernando Alonso got into an unpleasant incident while cycling in Switzerland, La Gazzetta Dello Sport reports.

The Spaniard was hit by a car. The incident happened near the city of Lugano.

The rider was taken to the hospital, and the initial examination showed possible fractures. So there is a risk that the Spaniard will miss the start of the season, scheduled for late March.